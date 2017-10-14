Tippets: Haunted by Waters, Herman deGala’s Articulated Aggravator
- Brian D’Ambrosio writes about the process of translating the beloved novel, A River Runs Through It, to film. “The movie’s evocative recitation changed Montana forever: a metaphorical river, the swish of water moving unendingly over rocks, an old man’s pruned hands fumblingly tying a fly to his line.” Via Movie Maker.
- Designed specifically for smallmouth bass, Herman deGala, details the thought and design he put into his Articulated Aggravator pattern. Read more and watch his instructional tying video via Gink & Gasoline.
