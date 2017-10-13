Tippets: Bikefishing in North Carolina, Fishing a Diversity of Flies
- The Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina is known for its trout streams and single tracks. In this article, Travils Hall writes about planning a “bikefishing” trip to incorporate both sports. Read more via Blue Ridge Outdoors.
- Using all techniques and methods available will make you a more successful angler. “With a fly rod in hand, you may deliver flies that are light or heavy, flies as large as your palm or smaller than the freckles on your hand,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “You can fish flies on the surface, the rocky bottom, or the middle of the water column, and you can fish them dead drift, swung or stripped. Yeah, the fly rod is a Swiss Army knife.” Via Troutbitten.
