Tippets: Veterans Fly Fishing Yellowstone, Managing Line Tangles
- A fly fishing trip to Yellowstone National Park with Sierra Club’s Military Outdoors program helped change the life of army veteran Evan Bogart. “He feels that spending time in the outdoors might be one step toward healing the trauma that he and many vets experienced while in combat,” reports Lindsey Robinson. “Evan also sees the skills training aspect of the outings as a way to redirect one’s life toward jobs or hobbies in the outdoors. He never imagined he’d learn to fly fish or become a river guide, but now he’s done both.” Via EcoWatch.
- Every angler has had to untangle what’s commonly called a bird’s nest, and they can cost you time on the water. “If you find yourself untangling knots more than you’re fishing, try fixing the problem by following these five helpful tips,” writes Kent Klewein. Via Gink & Gasoline.
