Tippets: Targeting Tailwater Browns, Mastering the Roll Cast
- From location and gear to techniques and fly patterns, Blane Chocklett details the best strategies for targeting trophy tailwater brown trout via Fly Fisherman, with the practical application being useful for other fishing situations and conditions as well. “Many of these ideas can be applied to other rivers that might not be tailwaters, but still have large trout that wait for high water to hunt.”
- Making an accurate roll cast is not as easy as it looks. But in this video from the Orvis Fly Fishing School, Pete Kutzer demonstrates two keys to the technique: pausing long enough to let your line form a D-loop behind you, and to keeping your rod tip high at the end of the forward cast.
