Tippets: Review of Voormi’s River Run, Tips for a Better Time on the Water
- Voormi’s River Run Hoodie is a great piece of clothing to add to your outdoor wardrobe. “It’s a wonderful piece underneath chest waders while fly fishing,” writes Justin Housman, and “If gets sopping wet, it dries out in mere moments.” Read the gear review in full via Adventure Journal.
- From food and water to footwear, read some great tips for making your time on the water a more enjoyable and successful experience. “This won’t be your typical list as obvious things you must pack. This will be a more practical list for real world situations.” Via Reel Hooking.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.