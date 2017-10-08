Tippets: Fly Fishing Mongolia, Tying with Compressed Air
- Josh Udesen writes about a trip to Mongolia to fish for taimen and the paradox of fishing for this species that is both unique and potentially threatened. “I’ve never felt guilt about fishing but I quickly began to ponder whether or not fishing, at least for a species like taimen, is a selfish endeavor with consequence.” Read more via Keep ‘Em Wet.
- In this short instructional video Barry Ord Clarke demonstrates how to tie hollow flies with compressed air, a technique that can be adapted for spey and larger pike and salt water patterns as well. Via The Feather Bender.
