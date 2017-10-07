Tippets: Guides Trust Foundation, Patagonia Hoody Review
- In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust has teamed up with the Guides Trust Foundation to support a relief fund for local guides. Funds raised will be provided to guides and their families during this difficult time by the Guides Trust Foundation based on recommendations made by the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association and the Lower Keys Guides Association. Visit the Guides Trust Foundation for more information on making a donation. Please reference “Hurricane Irma” in the notes section for online gifts.
- With autumn here, days will be shorter and colder on the water. In this piece on Venturing Angler, Tim Harden reviews the Patagonia Tough Puff Hoody, which offers some unique features anglers will appreciate.
