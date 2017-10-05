Tippets: Harrison’s Sporting Journals, Setting the Hook, Loon Live: Swing-Toberfest Tonight
- Taken from pages of Jim Harrison’s sporting journals, this compilation on Field & Stream ranges from fishing for brook trout in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to bird hunting in the Southwest. The story originally appeared in print in the Dec. 2008–Jan. 2009 issue of Field & Stream.
- Casting is often the focus of success on the water, but Justin Pickett points to a step that is equally easy to mess up: setting the hook. Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- Loon’s live tying event tonight features colorful steelhead flies. Check it out.
