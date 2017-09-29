Tippets: Fly Fishing Veterans, Exploring the Faroe Islands
- In this article, John Herzer of Blackfoot River Outfitters in Montana writes about leading multi-day-float fishing trips for military veterans. “Although the participants rave about the healing power and personal relationship-building of the experience, make no mistake: the growth and strength gained from these trips is not one-sided.” Via Orvis.
- In the most recent episode of The DrakeCast, Elliot Adler examines the sustainability of growth in the Faroe Islands, a small archipelago in the North Atlantic, about halfway between Norway and Iceland. “I was there to experience the culture and see if I could find a couple fish. But during my stay, what I found was an insulated country and fishery that is at an inflection point.” Via The Drake.
