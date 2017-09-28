Tippets: Choke Up Your Cast, Patagonia Worn Wear
- Drawing a parallel with baseball, Ivan Orsic writes about why “choking up” on a fly rod can work to an angler’s benefit. “If pinpoint accuracy is required and the appropriate distance can be achieved without worry, consider choking up on that fly rod and effectively shorten the length of the fly rod.” Via Trout’s Fly Fishing.
- Patagonia has recently launched its Worn Wear website. “The brand offers fully functional, inspected, and washed used apparel at a fraction of retail price,” explains Sean McCoy on Gear Junkie.
