Tippets: Revive Magazine Final Issue, Tying the Davy Knot

Posted on September 25, 2017 by Erin Block
  • After a seven year run, Revive magazine has published their final issue. Including pieces ranging from fly  fishing Norway to taking a stand against mining in the Pacific Northwest, read freely online here.
  • There is no shortage of knots to use when rigging, but in this article, Domenick Swentosky profiles one in particular: the Davy knot.I use the Davy Knot because it’s super quick to tie, it wastes no material, and it has a small profile that allows for more movement of the fly.” Via Troutbitten.
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.