Tippets: Revive Magazine Final Issue, Tying the Davy Knot
- After a seven year run, Revive magazine has published their final issue. Including pieces ranging from fly fishing Norway to taking a stand against mining in the Pacific Northwest, read freely online here.
- There is no shortage of knots to use when rigging, but in this article, Domenick Swentosky profiles one in particular: the Davy knot. “I use the Davy Knot because it’s super quick to tie, it wastes no material, and it has a small profile that allows for more movement of the fly.” Via Troutbitten.
