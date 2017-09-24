Tippets: Choosing Your Target, Wildfire Awareness
- There’s a choice when it comes to targeting trout: numbers or size. Domenick Swentosky writes about choosing many fish or chasing trophies in this
article via Troutbitten.
- “The American West is a tinderbox right now with more than 80 fires burning across the region,” writes Steve Graepel. With many rivers and lakes in the West in areas at risk for wildfire, don’t miss his article on what to do if you are in the backcountry when one ignites. Via Gear Junkie.
