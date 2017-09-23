Digital GPS Mobile and Paper Fishing Maps

Map the Xperience has announced the release of 18 digital GPS accurate pocket fold out fly fishing and fishing maps of 26 rivers in the western U.S.

Avon, Colorado: Map the Xperience a professional GIS Cartography firm is proud to announce the release for sale of 18 digital GPS accurate pocket fold out fly fishing and fishing maps of 26 rivers in the western U.S. These Handy Maps are digital GPS masterpieces, highly detailed and come in a 3×6” (15×11” unfolded) paper map with an accompanying digital mobile map that can be used in a smart phone or tablet.

Working with local industry experts, fly shops and guide services, Map the Xperience has created maps unlike any others. Our digital GPS maps feature:

Public/Private Land Designation

Spectacular and colorful 3D hillshade topography

Federal Lands, State Lands, City/County Land

Parking locations found on no other maps

Fishing hole names and locations

Boat put in and take outs

Campgrounds

Trails and Trailheads

Float and Hatch Charts

Maps are digital GPS spatially accurate

Every map can be downloaded and used in the free Avenza PDF Map App. The Avenza PDF Map App is a geospatial PDF Reader that can be downloaded for free on a smart phone or tablet. When our maps are downloaded in to the Avenza App, and when in the maps extent a Blue GPS Dot will appear on the map marking one’s location. The end user can now navigate the map using the Blue GPS Dot to their desired location. Fishermen can also mark their favorite fishing spots, give those locations descriptions, record weather and water conditions, temperature, insect hatches and can also take pictures and geo-tag the photos to a location.

We currently have 18 river map titles in print with another 32 scheduled for release by March 1st, 2018. Retail price on paper maps is $7.99 We offer discounted map bundles for sale. The digital mobile version of the paper maps are included for free when the paper map is purchased. They can also be purchased separately for $2.99 to $4.99 from our store within Avenza. https://www.avenzamaps.com/vendor/422/map-the-xperience/

Map the Xperience can be found at www.thehandymap.com which is our retail site and also at www.mapthexperience.com which is our company site. We can also be reached toll free at 888-306-9580. Our retail website www.thehandymap.com is a Volusion Store with a safe and secure checkout.

Our digital mobile maps include fishing, hunting, national park, mountain biking, canoeing, and hiking. We have over 1200 digital maps available for download.

Contact:

Daniel Bryant

Map the Xperience

888-306-9580

dan@mtxp.net