Tippets: Sun Shirt Reviews, History of Brown Trout
- Whether fishing a high altitude lake or salt flats, sun protection should be a priority for anglers. Joe Jackson profiles some of the best sun shirts on the market in this article via Outside Online.
- While brown trout are not native to North America, they have established themselves as a favorite gamefish in the United States. “While there is no such thing as a strictly native brown trout in the States,” writes Alex Ford, “many of America’s brown trout populations have become incredibly naturalized and essentially completely wild.” Read more about how brown trout came to America, via Amberjack.
