Tippets: PHWFF Healing Saturday, Autumn Fly Fishing
- On Saturday, September 30, 2017, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing will host simultaneous daylong events to raise funds and awareness of the cause of injured and disabled veterans. “Healing Saturday,“ will take place at local fly shops across the country in cooperation with the local volunteer-run PHWFF programs. Find more information here.
- Along with changes in seasons and weather patterns comes changes in fishing conditions as well. In this article, Ivan Orsic writes about five great reasons to be out on the water this fall. Via Trouts Fly Fishing.
