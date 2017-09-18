Tippets: A Soldier’s Way, Native Fish Society Garage Sale
- Son Tao is a 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army, a PHWFF veteran participant, volunteer, and world-class fly tier. Joel Stewart, author of A Fly Rod in my Sea Bag: Fishing Adventures in Baghdad During Operation Iraqi Freedom, profiles Tao’s journey to America and his passion for fly fishing and helping others, in this article via PHWFF.
- The Native Fish Society will hold their First Annual Fall Garage Sale at their Oregon City Headquarters on Saturday, September 30th from 9 am to 12 pm. “We’re going to be selling books, angling gear, boats, artwork, and Native Fish Society swag to support our work protecting and recovering wild, native fish.”
