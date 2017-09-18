Dr. Slick has announced the release of their new glass-insert bobbins, which are designed to help solve the problem of fly tying thread breaking, becoming abraded or losing tension while tying.

Read more in the press release below.

Glass-Insert Fly Tying Bobbins Highlight Newest Dr. Slick Gear

BELGRADE, Mont. – The age-old dilemma of fly tying thread breaking, becoming abraded or losing tension is now history with the development of new ultra-slick dual glass insert bobbins from Dr. Slick Instruments for Anglers.

The glass-insert fly tying bobbins were designed to handle the new synthetic tying threads as well as traditional extra fine threads sized 8/0 and thinner.

Dr. Slick glass-insert bobbins are available in three sizes: 3-, 4- and 4.75-inches.

The new bobbins are fitted with synthetic feet for smooth, constant tension on the thread spool; tactile, comfortable grips; and hyper-smooth dual glass inserts. Both the top and bottom of the bobbin’s pipe have glass beads giving them the dual glass designation.

The three glass-insert fly tying bobbins brings to 350 the number of fly fishing or fly tying products in assorted sizes offered by the Montana-based company.

Retail prices are $9 3-inch, $10 4-inch and $11 4.75-inch.

