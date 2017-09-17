Tippets: Upstream Book Review, Fly Fishing Massachusetts
- Justin Housman puts up a book review of Langdon Cook’s newest work, Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table. “Cook wades into the controversies surrounding fish hatcheries and so-called ‘mitigation’ strategies to make up for fish-killing dams, but does so without a heavy hand, letting instead the figures he introduces in the book—commercial fishermen, fish biologists, ecologists, and the Native American communities who still depend on salmon runs, among others—argue their cases for what must be done to ensure that sustainable populations of salmon are protected for the future.” Via Adventure Journal.
- From trout and striped bass to northern pike and carp, Ben Duchesney outlines a diversity of species and locations to fly fish in Massachusetts in this article on Postfly Box.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.