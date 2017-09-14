Blackburn Design Releases ‘River’ in ‘Water Cycle’ Film Project

Blackburn Design has announced their new film project, Water Cycle. “The goal of this project is to recognize how important water is in our lives,” says Robin Sansom, Blackburn Design’s Director, and “Active stewardship is necessary to preserve water and our access to it.”

Read more in the press release below.

Blackburn Design releases ‘River’, the first chapter of the ‘Water Cycle’ film project

River, an exploration of bikefishing, serves as the first chapter of a film project that examines cyclists’ relationships with the world’s most abundant resource: water

(12 Sept 2017 – Santa Cruz, CA) – Inspired by the 71% of the planet covered by water, Blackburn Design created Water Cycle, a new film project. River is being released today as the first chapter, and can be viewed at www.blackburndesign.com/river.

In this chapter, we follow Brian Ohlen, an avid fisherman and hunter from Montana. Brian also has a passion for cycling and he combined the two by loading his waders, tackle and rod onto a bike to go in search of Steelhead along the rivers on the Pacific Coast from Canada to Mexico. The best Steelhead fishing happens to be in the dead of winter. Brian faced nearly constant rain, snow and ice for a chance to spend but a moment with one of these elusive creatures. Along the way, he found some beautiful quiet moments and the simple joys that life on a bike can bring.

“The goal of this project is to recognize how important water is in our lives, especially as recreationalists. Brian’s trip is only one example. Active stewardship is necessary to preserve water and our access to it,” says Robin Sansom, Blackburn Design’s Director.

Public access to rivers and streams is important. As Ohlen states in the film, “if we ever lost that access or lost our public lands, it would be the death of the West.” Blackburn has partnered with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers to help protect public river access. Visit the Stream Access Pledge for more information.

Creative

River was directed by Dominic Gill of Encompass Films. In 2006 Dominic bought a tandem bicycle, a heavy video camera and a plane ticket to the northern tip of Alaska. From there he spent two years pedaling south, inviting random strangers to join him on his tandem as he documented the journey on video. In 2009 he helped create an award winning one hour special about his journey entitled ‘Take A Seat’, and subsequently wrote a book of the same title. Since then he has blossomed into a talented film maker, has always been a fine human being and is a natural fit for this project.

Brian Vernor, a noted film maker and photographer, is providing art direction for the entire project. Brian has long been a Blackburn collaborator and will be making certain that each story in the project has a distinct point of view, while still holding close to the overall theme and vision. Look for more talented film-makers to create the upcoming chapters of Water Cycle.

Chris McNally provided the amazing illustrations. G.C. Johnson & Acoustic Labs created the score.

