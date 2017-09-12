Tippets: Backhand Presentations, Southwest Brown Trout
- Kent Klewein breaks down why backhand presentations are difficult to master. “Most of the time it all boils down to executing four simple steps during your false casting and presentation to pull off an easy and accurate backhand cast presentation.” Read about the four tips via Gink & Gasoline.
- In the most recent podcast from Orvis, Noah Parker from Land of Enchantment Guides in New Mexico discusses techniques and tactics for fishing for large brown trout in the waters of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.
