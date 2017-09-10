Tippets: Dry Fly Fishing in Stillwaters, Montana Wildfires, Glass vs. Graphite
- In the 11th episode of RIO’s “How To” series, RIO brand manager Simon Gawesworth demonstrates how to fish a dry fly on a lake from a boat. “The video explains the different techniques needed to successfully fish when anchored, and when drifting, and also shows how to catch a fish on a dry fly when nothing is rising.”
- As wildfires roar through Montana, Phil Monahan has gathered information from anglers on the ground. “I reached out to some of our friends in Big Sky Country,” he writes, “to get a sense of how the rivers and fishing are doing under tough conditions.”
- In this post Louis Cahill outlines the strengths and limitations of both fiberglass and graphite rods, and which material might be the best fit for your fishing needs. Via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.