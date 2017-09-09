Tippets: Gear Donation for Harvey Relief Efforts, Learn with Visible Flies
- Orvis is collecting gear donations for Hurricane Harvey relief workers. Find detailed information on where to send rain jackets, waders or boots here.
- Using flies that are easily visible is a great way to learn about fish behavior and feeding patterns. Whether dries or streamers, “Watching a trout take your fly — it’s one of the most exciting aspects of this game,” writes Domenick Swentosky. Read more on tips for improving your game on the water by using more visible flies. Via Troutbitten.
