Tippets: Species of the Anthropocene, Safe Handling for Bonefish, The Salmon People
- The Anthropocene, “an age when humanity impacts everything on earth,” has created interesting hybrids, including the tiger musky. Read more on species of the Anthropocene from Matt Miller via the Nature Conservancy.
- Bonefish “aren’t trout and nothing will bring that hone for you like trying to tail one,” writes Louis cahill. But “Landing them and handling them is really pretty simple once you know how.” Learn more about how to handle bonefish via Gink & Gasoline.
- Dylan Tomine writes about the connection between the Lummi people and salmon in this essay, Salmon People. “For thousands of years, the Lummi people fished reef nets at ancestral sites throughout the Salish Sea. And today, for the first time in more than 100 years, the Lummis are once again fishing a reef net in the waters of Legoe Bay.”
