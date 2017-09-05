Tippets: Sage Lodge, Fishing Soft Hackles
- Sage is building a fly-fishing lodge in Emigtrant, Montana. Sage Lodge will offer easy access to Yellowstone National Park, and will “lead with fly-fishing,” says Tag Kleiner, Sage’s vice president of marketing, “that’s the heart and soul of Sage, but it’s more about the Montana outdoor experience.” Sage Lodge is slated to open in Summer of 2018. Via The Livingston Enterprise.
- On a recent episode of Ask About Fly Fishing Internet Radio, Allen McGee, author of Tying & Fishing Soft-Hackled Nymphs, Spiders to Flymphs: The Evolution of the Soft-Hackled Fly, and Fly-Fishing Soft-Hackles: Nymphs, Emergers and Dry Flies, talks about patterns and techniques for fishing both traditional and progressive soft-hackle flies.
