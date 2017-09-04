Tippets: Fishing in Rattlesnake Country, Review of Rosenbauer’s “Fly Fishing for Trout—The Next Level”
- Before fishing in rattlesnake country don’t miss this article by Steve Graepel on tips to identify and avoid rattlesnakes, as well as how to treat bites, via Gear Junkie.
- Find a book review of Tom Rosenbauer’s recently released Fly Fishing for Trout – The Next Level in this post via The Venturing Angler. “Fly Fishing for Trout – The Next Level is 163 pages of tips, tactics, and critical information that will help anglers advance their game. In fact, this ought to be required reading for aspiring guides.”
