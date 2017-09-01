Hurricane Harvey Donations to Relief Efforts

Companies in the fly fishing industry are stepping up to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. On September 1st, YETI will donate 100 percent of sales from YETI.com as well as from their Flagship store directly to relief funds for the Gulf Coast region. Cascade Crest Tools will be donating 10 percent of all online sales and will also match the amount raised, dollar-for-dollar, from August 30th until October 1st, 2017 to the Red Cross Relief Efforts. Howler Brothers has also announced it will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from their Howler for Harvey T-Shirt to relief efforts in Texas. And 100% of the proceeds from the Fishpond limited edition “Redfish” shirt and featured artist Duke Beardsley’s “Salty Dawgs” shirt will be donated to Harvey relief efforts.