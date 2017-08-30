Tippets: On Wild Trout, Interview with Sascha Clark Danylchuck
- In a recent post, Domenick Swentosky asks anglers why wild trout matter to them. “In truth, there are hundreds of reasons why wild trout matter, and my friends gave me impassioned answers.” Read more via Troutbitten.
- Sascha Clark Danylchuck, author of the “Finsights” series, sits down for an interview on Keep ‘Em Wet. The Finsights series translates the science of fisheries reports to relate to issues anglers face on the water.
