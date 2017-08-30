- After net damage at a U.S. fish farm in the San Juan Islands, thousands of Atlantic salmon have escaped into Pacific waters. Via CBC News. This week, the Washington Fish & Wildlife Service has lifted limits on the farmed salmon and asked anglers to “catch as many as possible.” Via Gear Junkie.
- The effects of climate change are evident in Montana: mountain pine beetle infestations, increased frequency of wildfires, extreme drought, high water temperatures. Alec Underwood writes an op-ed in The Billings Gazette about the need for anglers to take action on climate change.
- Debate about removing the four lower Snake River dams has been ongoing. And this article and video from Oregon Public Broadcasting features discussion on how to ensure the return of salmon and steelhead to something like their historic numbers in the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Tippets: Atlantic Salmon Escape Fish Farm, Climate Change in Montana, Snake River Dam Removal
