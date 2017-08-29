Tippets: Ripplebox Kickstarter, Finding Trout in a River, Photo Career Advice
- A new fly box design called “ripplebox” features a unique silicone ripple insert, “designed to make organising and changing flies simpler and quicker, so your fly can spend more time in the water.” Check out the kickstarter campaign to help make ripplebox a reality.
- One of the first steps toward success on the water is knowing where trout will be holding. In this post and video from Orvis, learn how to identify key water features and find trout in a river.
- In a recent article professional photographer and writer Jess McGlothlin outlines great advice for anyone interested in pursuing a career in fly fishing media. From taking notes to the importance of practice and learning, read more here. Via Fire Girl Photography.
