Tippets: Fighting & Landing Big Fish, Fishing New Waters
- From setting the hook and leverage, to netting and properly handling the fish, in a recent article Zach Matthews outlines ten tips for fighting and landing big fish. “This installment of our ongoing Ten Tips Series is about honing those skills and giving you some maxims to live by, increasing your chances of actually netting that trophy catch.” Via Itinerant Angler.
- It’s easy to get stuck in a rut and fish the same waters you always do. But in this article Domenick Swentosky urges anglers to fish new areas: new waters offer new opportunities to learn and expand your skills. Via Troutbitten.
