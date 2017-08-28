The Dragonfly Belt Clip Rod Holder from O’Pros Gear is designed to give anglers the extra hand they often need on the water, “Whether you are tying on a new fly, or trying to snap a picture of your beautiful catch while juggling your rod, camera, net, and fish.”

Read more in the press release below.

The Dragonfly Belt Clip Rod Holder

The Dragonfly Belt Clip Rod Holder is the first of many innovative fishing products O’Pros Gear plans to bring to market. The sole purpose of this product is to enhance your fishing experience by helping the angler perform most efficiently. Whether you are tying on a new fly, or trying to snap a picture of your beautiful catch while juggling your rod, camera, net, and fish; the Dragonfly is an extra hand when you need it most.

This simple tool is designed to clip onto a standard wading belt, but will easily attach to your waistband, waist pack, or really anywhere you prefer to hold it. Most all fly rods will fit securely into this USA made product. The Dragonfly also includes a logo embroidered velcro patch to use as a fly drying patch, or to attach other accessories.

About O’Pros Gear

O’Pros Gear, which stands for Outdoor Professionals, was founded by three brothers from Wisconsin. Who have always had a love for the outdoors, and as their hockey careers began coming to an end they took up fishing. Soon to follow, the addiction to fly fishing set in, and thinking up innovative ideas for new gear to help anglers perform better, and catch more fish came to the forefront of every outing. O’Pros Gear sources all components of their product from Wisconsin, and hand assemble each one. O’Pros also insures each product with a lifetime warranty.