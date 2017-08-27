Tippets: Reading Body Language of Trout, Improve Casting Accuracy
- The ability to read the body language of trout will help your success on the water when fishing streamers. “During your next pursuit of streamer eating trout, keep your eyes on the prize,” writes Bob Reece. “Your visual awareness of each trout’s body language may alter the outcome of your day. Increase your focus and be ready to offer those aggressive beasts another chance at your meaty offering.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
- Success on the water depends on accurate casting. In this recent instructional video Pete Kutzer of the Orvis Fly Fishing Schools demonstrates techniques for accuracy in casts.
