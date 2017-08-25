Tippets: Fishpond & Flymen Sweepstakes, Tenkara for the Backcountry
- Fishpond and Flymen Fishing Company have teamed up for a sweepstakes to give away the Fishpond Sushi Roll Streamer Holder filled with a dozen Surface Seducer Double Barrel Bass Bug poppers. For your chance to win, enter here.
- In this article on Adventure Journal, Justin Housman details how the Patagonia tenkara rod is the perfect sidekick for backcountry trips. “Rather than having to unpack a broken-down rod from a tube, putting it together, stringing it, then finally tying on a fly, you just slip it from your pack, unwrap the line, and start casting.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.