Tippets: Interview with April Vokey, August on the Madison
- While usually in the interviewer’s seat with her podcast, “Anchored,” April Vokey takes a turn at the other side of the table and sits down for a conversation with Louis Cahill. From industry and Instagram to conservation and steelhead, listen here.
- From getting an early start on the water to choosing the right fly pattern, Brian McGeehan of Montana Angler Fly Fishing details expert advice for fly fishing the Madison River during the late-summer season. Via Orvis.
