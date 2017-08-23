Second Annual Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians Hall of Fame Induction

August 26, 2017, marks the 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Luncheon & Induction Ceremony for the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians in Bryson City, North Carolina. A luncheon meet-and-greet will be held at noon at the Southwestern Community College’s Swain Center at 60 Almond School Road, seven miles west of Bryson City on US 19/74, after which inductees will be honored at 1:45. The museum will be open for refreshments and tours from 4:15-6 pm.

Beau Beasley, outdoor writer and director of the Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival, will act as Master of Ceremonies for the event. “We all need to remember our cultural history, and in this part of the country that includes fly fishing,” says Beasley. “While we look back at those who founded this American pastime, it’s also important to acknowledge those who are leading the way today for the next generation of anglers. I think Bryson City understands this concept, and they’ve done all of us a huge service by fostering this event and this museum.”

2017 Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Bernard “Lefty” Kreh (Recreation) – Inducted on April 8, 2017, at the Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival for his many contributions to fly fishing: outdoor writer of 31 books, fly rod designer, and innovative fly tyer, particularly of the world-renowned, circa 1950s Lefty’s Deceiver.

Mac Brown (Recreation) – Fly fishing volunteer with numerous organizations; fly fishing guide, author, instructor, and coach; and regional and national leader in fly fishing competitions.

Jimmy Jacobs (Communications) – Author of numerous fly fishing books and articles, seminar speaker, and photographer.

Stephen Edward Moore (Conservation) – Years of dedication to brook trout restoration in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and to the discovery of the Southern strain of brook trout.

Joe M. Messinger, Sr. (Crafts) – Professional fly tyer widely recognized for creativity and wisdom in designing the famed Irresistible pattern as well as other noted creations including the Nitehummer, Messinger Frog or Bucktail Frog, Meadow Frog, Golden Frog, Dogcatcher, Bleeding Bucktail Popper, and Bleeding Hair Frog.

Starr Nolan (Humanity) – Fly fishing volunteer with numerous organizations, instructor, educator, and clinical coach; and regional and national leader in the use of fly fishing as a method of therapy for recovering cancer patients.

New this year is a pre-induction fundraiser at Nantahala Brewing Company in Bryson City at 7 pm on Friday, August 25. Sponsored by the museum and Casting Carolinas, the event is an opportunity to meet the 2017 inductees and raise funds for Casting Carolinas, a nonprofit organization that utilizes fly fishing as a means of helping patients deal with and recover from various cancers. Each inductee will select a beer to be renamed after them during the event, and Nantahala Brewing will donate $1 per renamed beer sold at the event.

Make plans now to visit the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians at 210 Main Street in Bryson City. Refreshments and tours will be offered to the public from 4:15-6 pm at no cost on induction day. The luncheon ($35 per person; children under 12 are $10) requires reservations; email info@greatsmokies.com or call 828-488-3681.