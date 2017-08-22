This video, the first-ever television ad run by Patagonia, focuses on the importance of public lands. “Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia’s founder, is standing up for our public lands. Stand with him. Text DEFEND to 52886 by August 24.”
Video Hatch: “Why Patagonia is Fighting for Public Lands”
This video, the first-ever television ad run by Patagonia, focuses on the importance of public lands. “Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia’s founder, is standing up for our public lands. Stand with him. Text DEFEND to 52886 by August 24.”