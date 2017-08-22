Tippets: McCormick at the National Casting Championships, Fishing Small Streams
- At 13, Maxine McCormick is taking the fly casting world by storm. At the National Casting Championships held in San Jose, CA McCormick beat her teacher, Hall of Famer Chris Korich, in flycasting-accuracy combination events. “Regardless of age or gender, Maxine ranked fourth in North America in flycasting accuracy, earned a spot on the All America team for the third straight year and beat her world-champion coach, Korich, in flycasting-accuracy combination events.” Tom Stienstra reports via The San Francisco Chronicle.
- Late summer is a perfect time for fishing highcountry small streams. And in a new short instructional video from Trout Tips, Chris Hunt talks about fly selection and techniques for fishing these out-of-the- way waters.
