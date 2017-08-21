Simms has announced the release of the fall 2017 line of new products, which range from bootfoot waders to insulated outerwear for winter months on the water.

Read more in the press release below.

Simms Launches Fall 2017 Product Line

Bozeman, Mont. (for immediate release) – Fall starts now in Bozeman, Montana as Simms Fishing Products releases its Fall 2017 line to anglers around the world. As is customary, the line includes gear that spans across multiple catagories.

Leading the way for fall are two Bozeman, Montana-made bootfoot waders, the G4Z® Bootfoot and ExStream™ Bootfoot (both available in Vibram® and Felt). The G4Z® Bootfoot is built for cold weather anglers by featuring exclusive GORE-TEX® fabrics, plentiful storage and a waterproof YKK® zipper for convenience. In addition, the G4Z® Bootfoot is bolstered by custom boots powered by Simms Right Angle® Footbed that help anglers fish comfortably all day. This marks the first time the pinnacle Simms wader is available as a bootfoot.

The ExStream™ Bootfoot features the same fabric and boot technology as the G4Z®, but is most notably distinct due to its black fabric and hex camo pockets on the upper portion of the wader. Both of the new bootfoot waders are available exclusively at Simms Specialty Retailers for a limited time.

In the Outerwear Category, Simms Fall 2017 line features the Contender Insulated Jacket and Bib, both of which utilize 2-layer GORE-TEX® fabric and Primaloft® Gold Insulation to ensure anglers stay in the moment during cold and wet conditions. The jacket and bib come fully loaded with popular Simms features including a shingle cuff design, zippered chest pockets, microfleece lined hand-warmer pockets and a tuck-away, 3-point adjustable storm hood in the jacket and YKK® AquaGuard® Vislon center-front zipper in the bib.

A new windproof jacket graces the fall line with the new Challenger Windbloc® Hoody. Constructed of Polartec® Windbloc® Hardface fleece with DWR treatment to help shed water, the Challenger Windbloc® Hoody is the perfect outer layer as the temperatures drop. Two new flannel offerings—Guide Flannel LS Shirt and the Gallatin Flannel LS Shirt—and the all-new Rivershed Sweater Quarter Zip add critical layers for chillier temperatures.

Carrying and protecting critical gear is a huge initiative for the Fall 2017 line which can be seen in an all-new line of Dry Creek™ packs and bags. Inclusive of duffels, roll-tops, backpack and hip pack, this rugged yet light collection offers roll-top closures, bomber new fabric and improved features sets. All of this allows anglers to keep precious gear protected while traveling or fishing. The new Dry Creek™ Boat Bags are the perfect boat storage companion and offer new features and construction.

Women anglers receive a fine compliment of fall offerings, including the toasty Women’s Guide Insulated LS Shirt, Women’s Coldweather Pant and the Women’s Challenger Windbloc® Jacket. Each offer protection and complete the Simms layering options for women.

The complete Simms Fall 2017 line can be viewed at www.simmsfishing.com and is available at specialty fishing stores worldwide.

About Simms Fishing Products:

Established in 1980, Montana-based Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical apparel in fishing. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers nationwide as well as simmsfishing.com. Media contact is John Frazier (406-551-5298 or john.frazier@simmsfishing.com).