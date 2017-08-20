Exhibitor booth space for the 2018 Fly Fishing Show circuit are sold out for all seven venues. “We are now ‘wait-listing’ potential exhibitors who may find space available at various venues if exhibitors change plans or prior commitments are disallowed,” says president and CEO Ben Furminsky.

Read more in the press release below.

2018 Fly Fishing Shows Sell Out Booth Space

SOMERSET, Penn. – All seven venues of the 2018 Fly Fishing Show are sold out of exhibitor booth space announced president and CEO Ben Furimsky. “The early August date exceeds our previous earliest sell-out last year by about three weeks and is months ahead of the normal sell-out for all the shows,” he said.

“We are now ‘wait-listing’ potential exhibitors who may find space available at various venues if exhibitors change plans or prior commitments are disallowed. We are also working with facilities and fire marshals on a site-by-site basis to ensure we have maxed out the use of our venues. If we are able to add any booths to lobbies or other common areas we will pull exhibitor names from our wait-list in the order received,” Furimsky said.

2018 Fly Fishing Show® dates and sites:

Denver, Colo. – Jan. 5-6-7, Denver Mart;

Marlborough, Mass. – Jan. 19-20-21, Royal Plaza Trade Center;

Edison, NJ – (formerly Somerset) Jan. 26-27-28, New Jersey Convention & Expo Center;

Atlanta, Ga. – Feb. 2-3, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth;

Lynnwood, Wash. (Seattle area) – Feb. 17-18, Lynnwood Convention Center;

Pleasanton, Calif. – Feb. 23-24-25, Alameda County Fairgrounds; and

Lancaster, Penn. – March 3-4, Lancaster County Convention Center.

“This early sell-out is a great indicator for the success of our 2018 events and for the hopes of the coming season from the fly-fishing industry as a whole,” concluded Furimsky. For information on potential space availability or to be “wait-listed,” call (814) 443-3638 or e-mail info@flyfishingshow.com.