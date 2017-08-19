A new book by Peter McLeod is the first comprehensive guide of its kind to detail fly fishing for giant trevally. The book is published by Merlin Unwin Books.

GT: A Flyfisher’s Guide to Giant Trevally

Catching a giant trevally (or “GT”) on a fly rod is the pinnacle of flats fishing: highly challenging, requiring skill and preparation. This is the first comprehensive guide to giant trevally fishing on the fly.

The giant trevally is an apex predator, and the way it operates is nothing less than brutal. These ‘gangsters of the flats’ are like packs of hoodlums marauding across the atolls and shallow estuaries. Hunting for trevally in the harsh environment they inhabit needs a certain resolve. The flyfisher’s first encounter with a giant trevally will be an electrifying experience. A GT can destroy tackle and ego, leaving all in its wake.

But once you’ve caught one, GT flyfishing is an experience that any angler will want to repeat.

Very little information previously available on the subject of trevally fishing

This is the first book devoted to the subject

Practical advice on the techniques, GT behavior and locating, tackle, equipment and the world’s best locations for trevally

Several thousand anglers from the US and Europe take part in GT fishing each year

Peter McLeod has worked in flyfishing travel for over 20 years and founded flyfishing specialists Aardvark McLeod International in 2005. He has visited over 60 fishing locations in 20 different countries, some of them as many as nine times. He has travelled widely in his quest to find the finest flyfishing experiences in the world. His fascination with the trevally species is bordering on the obsessive and he is constantly scouring the globe for that next mind-blowing hotspot to target these bulldogs of the flats.

Title: GT—A Flyfisher’s Guide to Giant Trevally

Author: Peter McLeod

Publication Date: September 2016

Binding: Jacketed hardback

Illustrations: Colour throughout

ISBN: 978-1-910723-33-3

