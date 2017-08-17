Tippets: “Upstream” with Langdon Cook, Rod Length vs. Rod Reach
- Langdon Cook’s new book, Upstream, follows the story of salmon. In this recent article on Forbes, Christina Troitino talks with Cook about wild salmon and the threats they face. “Salmon is the last real wild food. It’s one of our last connections to our ancestral identity as hunter gatherers. If wild salmon is suddenly off the menu then that connection is severed. I’m not sure how much people think about that but it’s subliminally there as a connection to our deep past and nature in general.”
- In this article, Devin Olsen of Tactical Fly Fisher examines differences in reach between rods of different lengths. “I have noticed a difference in the reach I get by fishing longer rods but I wanted to quantify it somehow,” Olsen writes. “As I visualized the problem, I realized that good old fashioned trigonometry could at least estimate the difference.”
