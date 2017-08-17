Cheeky Fly Fishing has announced their search for a marketing and operations associate. The position will be based in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Read more in the press release below.

Cheeky Fly Fishing Seeks Marketing and Operations Associate

Marketing and Operations Associate, Cheeky Fishing and Wingo Belts

Job Location:

Arlington, Massachusetts

Company Profile:

Founded in 2009, Cheeky Fishing develops, manufactures, markets and sells high performance fishing reels, equipment and apparel. The company is dedicated to pushing the limits of product design to create fishing equipment that specifically aligns with the demands of a growing demographic of progressive fishermen. To that end, the company launched a second brand in 2014, Wingo Belts, a manufacturer of belts, accessories and pet products geared towards outdoor and fishing enthusiasts. Cheeky Fishing and Wingo Belts are co-located and run side-by-side; the Marketing and Operations Associate (MOA) role contributes to both brands.

Cheeky and Wingo currently distribute product to six continents through a robust dealer network of specialty fishing and “Big Box” retailers, as well as an online direct-to-consumer platform. The company is operated by a 3-person team, including the MOA. Our company culture values a professional and responsible “work hard, play hard” mentality and a relentless passion for business growth.

For more information on Cheeky Fishing and Wingo Belts, please visit http://cheekyfishing.com/ and http://www.wingobelts.com/.

Job Description:

Cheeky Fishing and Wingo Belts are seeking a Marketing and Operations Associate who will assume a leadership role in the marketing, service and fulfillment areas of the business, and assist the Associate Business Manager and the CEO in managing day-to-day business operations.

This position is ideal for individuals who are seeking a position in the outdoors industry and who thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial work environment. The MOA position is demanding and provides an opportunity to learn and develop a wide variety of business skills.

A strong applicant would flourish in an entrepreneurial setting, have exceptional analytical and problem solving skills, and an ability to manage and tackle multiple projects simultaneously and independently. It is critical that the individual is highly motivated and has the ability to proactively and independently seek out projects and opportunities to grow the business.

The MOA will be exposed to and will lead efforts in a wide variety of business functions, but will focus on marketing, fulfillment and customer service. While the MOA will work with the CEO and Associate Business Manager regularly, the company will rely on the MOA to lead projects and workflow independently.

On average, the MOA position requires 50-60 hours per week, but the right candidate will be willing to put the time in necessary to get the job done, including some nights and weekends. Some travel will also be required, particularly relating to fishing/outdoors events and trade shows.

Job Responsibilities:

The MOA will be an integral part of a three-person team, along with the CEO and Associate Business Manager. Together, they will operate all day-to-day business operations as well as higher level strategy and vision for the business.

The MOA will spend approximately 60-70% of their time on responsibilities that arise in the daily course of business, which will include anything from product fulfillment to customer service inquiries to e-content and/or newsletter development to something as trivial as a trip to the post office. The right candidate will be ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle the daily tasks of a small business.

The remaining 30-40% of the MOA’s time will be spent on higher-level projects related to longer term marketing/events, general operations and industry relations. The role may be adapted to a particular candidate’s strength. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Marketing:

 Managing social media and brand messaging through a variety of platforms

Developing marketing content for the Cheeky and Wingo websites and newsletters

Advising on the production of promotional/advertising materials

Attending trade shows, events and PR opportunities for the company

Developing and executing against a sophisticated, metric-based marketing plan for all of the above

Fulfillment:

 Managing and leading all aspects of the company’s daily product fulfillment

Packing and inspecting products for daily shipments to both direct and wholesale customers

Online order management, invoicing, and other fulfillment logistics necessary to ship orders each day

Customer Service:

 Daily email communication with customers, including management of the company’s general customer service email account

Daily phone communication with customers

Professionally and knowledgably representing the company at events

General Operations:

 Warehouse management, including inventory control/forecasting and product/supply management

management Warranty and service oversight

Working with guides, fishing shops, industry influencers and other industry members to proactively expose Cheeky and Wingo to a broader audience

New product development and testing

Qualifications and Experience:

While the MOA position is challenging and requires a passion for business and fishing, we do not expect candidates to have prior experience in every area listed above. The MOA position is an opportunity to develop and learn new skills with the mentorship of seasoned entrepreneurs who have graduate business degrees from the world’s leading universities.

Other experience/requirements include but are not limited to:

 Relevant work experience in an analytical or entrepreneurial role A passion for both business and fishing Strong analytical skills Strong leadership skills and uncompromising ethics Highly motivated self-starter with an ability to role up sleeves and “get stuff done” Motivated by success in an entrepreneurial environment Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills Strategic thinker and team player Excel and PowerPoint skills Design, photo, and/or film experience is a plus, but not required



Application Instructions:

Please submit both a resume and cover letter to getcheeky@cheekyfishing.com as soon as possible. All applicants will be reviewed by Cheeky Fishing immediately and interviews will take place on a rolling basis.