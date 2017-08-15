Tippets: Zimmerman on Carp Flies, Summer Gear Picks
- If carp are your quarry, don’t miss Fly Tyer’s profile of Jay Zimmerman. The article includes pattern recipes and an instructional video for tying the Backstabber carp fly. Read more from Sharon E. Wright.
- From stand up paddle boards and dry sacks to instant coffee and flip flops, Jess McGlothlin runs down a list of her favorite summer gear for outdoor activities. “I find basics that I can trust, and use them repeatedly until they run out or literally begin to disintegrate (it’s been known to happen).” Read her tried and true picks for gear via Fire Girl Photography.
