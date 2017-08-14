Redington Introduces New Outfits to make Fly Fishing More Accessible to All

For its 2018 product lineup, Redington will introduce five new outfits perfect for beginners, kids, and experts. The Vice, Path, Crosswater, Topo, and Minnow outfits include rod, reel, line, and rod and reel case.

Read more in the press release below.

Redington Introduces Multiple New Outfits to make Fly Fishing More Accessible to All

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. (June 29, 2017) – Redington knows that offering outfits takes the guessing game out of matching rods, reels, and lines, so for 2018 it introduces five setups perfect for beginners, kids, and experts. Redington will introduce the VICE, PATH, CROSSWATER, TOPO, and MINNOW Outfits at the EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show at booth CP7 June 29-July 1 and at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) at booth 4859 July 12-14 before becoming available to the public in August 2017.

Building on the success of the fast-action VICE fly rod introduced last year, Redington paired the rod with the new i.D. reel and RIO Mainstream fly line with rod and reel case for a retail price of $299.99. Available in 4 through 9-weights, this outfit feeds a fishing habit for nearly any species.

The tried and true PATH gets impressive cosmetic updates on this smooth-casting, medium-fast action rod, and paired with the redesigned CROSSWATER reel, RIO Mainstream line, and Cordura rod tube these outfits shine for $189.99 for freshwater and $199.99 for saltwater options. Freshwater models range from 4-9 weights while saltwater anglers can choose either an 8 or 9 weight.

The easy-to-cast CROSSWATER fly rod is ideal for the new angler with its medium-fast action and striking cosmetics. Paired with the CROSSWATER reel and RIO’s Mainstream fly line, this outfit comes with a one year warranty and a rod sock. Available in 2 and 4-piece configurations, these outfits range from 4 through 9-weights for $139.99 and $149.99, respectively.

With the TOPO Outfit, all you need to do is add water. This outfit comes complete with everything you need to fish: rod, CROSSWATER reel, RIO Mainstream line, a tapered leader, six flies in a fly box, an extra spool of tippet, and a nipper. Ideal for any outdoor adventure, the TOPO Outfit retails for $219.99 and has a one year warranty.

Redington wouldn’t forget about kids who want to get out and fish, so it redesigned the MINNOW Outfit. With its shorter length at 8’ and smaller grip, this medium action, 5-weight fly rod allows for easy casting and enjoyable days on the water. Combined with a pre-spooled RIO Mainstream line on the CROSSWATER reel and Cordura rod tube, this outfit retails for $149.99.

