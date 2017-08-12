Tippets: Streamer Presentation, Fire Season in the West
- Fly presentation is a concentrated part of fishing dry flies, but is often neglected when it comes to streamers. But as Louis Cahill writes, “The fact that the forage food we have chosen is not an insect makes it no less artful. If your streamer is not presented in a way which the fish can appreciate, it’s still not going in the mouth.” Read more on why streamer presentation matters via Gink & Gasoline.
- If you’re planning a late summer fly fishing trip to a western state, Mark McGlothlin provides a helpful reminder that August is high wildfire season for the area. Check out InciWeb for current fire locations and conditions.
