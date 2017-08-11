Tippets: Orvis Nippers Review, Following Salmon on Horseback
- In this video, Hank Patterson offers a unique review of the new made-in-USA nippers from Orvis. These nippers recently won IFTD Best of Show Accessories for 2017 and Fly Fusion Editor’s Choice Accessory for 2017.
- Kat Cannell, MJ Wright, and Katelyn Spradley set out on a 900-plus-mile horseback trip to follow salmon upstream from the mouth of the Columbia River to central Idaho’s Redfish Lake. The trip was planned “to learn about the waterways, animals, and stakeholders involved in a salmon’s journey to spawn.” Photographer John Webster followed the journey and shares images via Outside Online.
