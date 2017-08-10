Sage has introduced a new reel series to their product offerings. The Spectrum reel family includes the Spectrum Max, Spectrum LT, and Spectrum reel series.

Read more in the press release below.

Sage’s SPECTRUM Fly Reels Cover All Fly Fishing Applications

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (June 29, 2017) – Designed for durability, reliability, and consistency, Sage introduces the SPECTRUM reel family, featuring the SPECTRUM MAX, SPECTRUM LT, and SPECTRUM reel series. Covering the entire range of fly fishing applications, each reel in the SPECTRUM family features Sage’s exclusive SCS Drag package tuned per size to match fishing application, and Sage’s One Revolution Drag Knob for ease of adjustment and reliable, consistent, and repeatable drag pressure.

The SPECTRUM MAX is Sage’s pinnacle big game and saltwater reel. With its cold forged and tempered aerospace grade aluminum, Sage created an exceptionally strong reel with a very rigid frame to spool connection. The hard anodization creates impressive surface protection and corrosion resistance ideal for any test a fish can offer, and the One Revolution Drab Knob features 20 numbers and 40 detents to fine tune drag pressure. Available in 5/6, 6/7, 7/8, 9/10, and 11/12, these reels retail for $449-$499 in Silver, Stealth, Cobalt and Squid Ink, which ties perfectly to Sage’s new SALT HD fly rod.

The SPECTRUM LT has lightweight features yet maintains a rigid frame for premier trout and light two-handed applications. The large arbor allows for fast line retrieve and is ported to cut additional weight without sacrificing structural integrity. The One Revolution Drag Knob offers 40 detents and 20 numbers for precise drag control. Available in 3/4, 5/6, 7/8, and 9/10, the SPECTRUM LT reels come in Silver, Stealth, Lime, and Black Spruce to match the X fly rod. MSRP: $349-$399.

The stock reel in the family is the SPECTRUM where anglers will get better performance via a new hub design that is larger to increase stabilization. The concave spool surface optimizes line capacity and features true large arbor performance. The new machined and anodized aluminum ergonomic handle makes reeling in a fish of a lifetime a pleasure. This series ranges from 3/4, 5/6, 7/8, and 9/10 in Platinum, Black, Lime, and Blaze for a retail price of $249-$299.

Find these reels at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) show at booth CP 11 or at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) show at booth 4865.

