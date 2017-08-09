- A proposed copper mine by Twin Metals Minnesota would operate near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Debate is heating up and “The Forest Service is accepting public comments until August 17 on a whether a 20-year mining ban should be established for a 234,000-acre buffer around the Boundary Waters.” Read more from Kris Millgate via Hatch Magazine.
- Ken Christensen of PBS NewsHour reports on a $400 million infrastructure project in Seattle to improve the city’s seawall in “a really big science experiment to see whether cities can better coexist with fish.”
- Mining companies are anticipating the end of the Obama-era moratorium on oil and gas leases around Yellowstone National Park, but local businesses are fighting back. “Concerns over the perceived threat to the watershed have prompted more than 350 Montana businesses and organizations to join the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition.” Via The Guardian.
Tippets: Proposed Mine Near Boundary Waters, Seattle’s Seawall, Mining Yellowstone
