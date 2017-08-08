Tippets: Profile of Artist Apayo Moore, The Grander Slam Fishing Contest
- Lee House writes a great profile of Bristol Bay-inspired artist Apayo Moore. “I want everyone to know how amazing it is here—to be proud—to know how important salmon are to our lives and our history.” Read more via Salmon Life.
- The “Grander Slam” is a fishing event hosted by Bob Mitchell’s fly shop in St. Paul, Minn., challenging anglers “to pull in the largest variety of species of fish over 10 days” and highlights the fishing opportunities available in urban areas. Read more and watch a video of highlights via Gear Junkie.
