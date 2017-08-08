Fishpond Debuts Full Line of New 2018 Products, and Lands Four Awards at IFTD

The new 2018 line of products from Fishpond debuted at the International Fly Tackle Dealer show in Orlando, July 11-14th, 2017. “There are brand new additions to the line, as well as updated classics redesigned for peak performance.”

Read more in the press release below.

Fishpond Debts Full Line of New 2018 Products, and Lands Four Awards at IFTD

DENVER, Colo. (August 4, 2017) — Fishpond, the well-renowned fishing and outdoor gear brand, is introducing 16 new products for 2018. The brand debuted the full line at the International Fly Tackle Dealer show in Orlando, July 11-14th, and were granted four awards in key show categories for their thoughtfully designed pieces.

The full line of products is succinct and coherent, always tying back to Fishpond’s mission to create the best products on the market, while still remaining committed to the land and water that first inspired them. There are brand new additions to the line, as well as updated classics redesigned for peak performance.

Thunderhead Submersible Backpack

From big hikes into remote reaches of water or the urban commuter landscape of the city, your most important items will be completely protected from the elements.

The Thunderhead Submersible Backpack won an important award to the brand at IFTD: Best Eco-Friendly product. This fully submersible backpack is one of the toughest bags Fishpond has made. Constructed with bombproof 1680d TPU coated recycled nylon fabric called Cyclepond, a waterproof TIZIP closer, and a sturdy harness system for a more comfortable carry, the Thunderhead Submersible Backpack is equipped to carry and protect everything you could ever need for a day on the water. Available now in Cutthroat Orange and Yucca. MSRP: $299.95.

Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack

This is a fully waterproof pack that is built with your comfort and gear in mind, even when you find yourself in the worst conditions.

The Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar Pack won the Best Chest Pack/Vest category for its indestructible design at IFTD. Similar to the Backpack, the Lumbar is airtight, submersible, and built with recycled 1680d TPU coated Cyclepond nylon. The clean layout gives anglers a simple way to organize gear, which can range from high end cameras to a box of hand-tied flies. Available November 1. MSRP: $229.95.

Thunderhead Submersible Sling

When you need quick access to all of your gear, sling this clean design over your shoulder and charge into the elements.

Load all of your valuables into the Thunderhead Submersible Sling, lock them behind the fully waterproof TIZIP, and submerse yourself into the environment. Constructed from Fishpond’s bombproof 1680d TPU coated recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1 in Yucca and Cutthroat Orange. MSRP: $229.95.

Wind River Roll Top Backpack

An improvement on a Fishpond classic, this pack will get you where you need to go.

The Wind River Roll Top Backpack has ample volume to transport gear through the airports and into the wild with comfort. Fishpond improved this classic submersible product by adding a thermoformed back panel and adjustable hip belt so it can be used for the long-haul. Available November 1. MSRP: $179.95.

Whitewater Dry Bag

It’s simple: this bag keeps your stuff dry.

The Whitewater Dry Bag is extremely lightweight, has a clear window for identifying what’s inside, and has a built in D-ring for hooking on an accessory or keeping it in place. Made of durable 420d TPU coated recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1. MSRP: $44.95.

Cutbank Gear Bag

This bag covers the bases.

Designed to organize gear and keep it dry, the Cutbank Gear Bag features the signature Fishpond molded bottom and welded 1680d recycled TPU fabric. This gear and tackle bag is an organization system that allows for easy access wherever your adventures take you. Removable interior organization pads allow you to pack this bag flat, and then fill it with all the important stuff once you get to the boat. Available November 1. MSRP: $249.95.

Gunnison Guide Pack

Designed for guides who carry every color, of every size, of every stage, of every bug known to modern science.

The Gunnison Guide Pack was designed to keep copious amounts of gear organized. It combines the best features of Fishpond’s other proven packs, with the added volume and organization to make it the go-to system for anglers who get way out there and need it all at hand. Constructed from recycled Cyclpond nylon and with integrated net holder slots. Available November 1. MSRP: $129.95.

Green River Gear Bag

Your gear deserves a place to call home.

The Green River Gear Bag has refined features that covers all of your needs. A waterproof molded bottom, a zip down fly bench, and a deep main compartment that is customizable to meet your needs make this bag functional. Constructed with durable and lightweight 420d recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1. MSRP: $179.95.

This bag was designed for long journeys to far off destinations.

The Grand Teton Rolling Bag was given the award for Best Luggage at IFTD, another cherished win for the brand. This bag was designed for long trips to the farthest reaches of the world. Its lightweight two-compartment construction allows anglers to pack all their gear, including six four-piece rods, waders, boots, and more, in the bottom section without getting clothes and other essentials wet in the top compartment of the bag. In classic Fishpond fashion, this bag is also made with recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1. MSRP: $399.95.

Teton Rolling Carry-On

A well thought out travel carry-on system that is perfectly sized for adventures in wild places.

Similar to its larger counterpart, the Teton Rolling Carry-On was designed for the user to roll through the airport with a passport, a change of clothes, all essential fishing gear, and a fly rod strapped to the side. Constructed from 420d recycled Cyclepond nylon and overhead bin compatible. Available November 1. MSRP: $279.95.

The perfect bag for marinated waders and boots covered in river guac.

The Burrito Wader Bag keeps your wet river mess on the inside. It features a built-in roll-out changing mat designed for dirty and wet gear that rolls up and stays secure with a simple pull of a cord. Made with recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1. MSRP: $59.95.

Dakota Carry-On Rod and Reel Case

Designed to bring all your rods and all your reels and maybe even all your snacks on the next adventure.

The redesigned Dakota Carry-On Rod and Reel case has Fishpond’s signature waterproof molded bottom, adjustable, padded, removable interior dividers for reels and a padded compartment for rods in their socks. The new 31” size is carry-on compatible, and can fit four-piece nine-foot rods. Available now. MSRP: $189.95.

Jackalope Rod Tube Case 45”

The same great features and protection as the original Jackalope, now in a size compatible with longer rods.

The Jackalope Rod Tube Case 45” was built for longer rods, and even better trips. It will hold up to six 4-piece rods up to 13.5 ft. Ditch the rod tubes and just bring the socks! Securely fit more rods with less space in this almost indestructible carry system. Lightweight hexagon interior walls create the greatest protection, so feel confident your valuable rods will arrive safely no matter how you ship them. Available now. MSRP: $129.95

Bitch Creek Tech Pack

This redesigned bag includes the Medicine Bow Chest Pack.

The Bitch Creek Tech Pack has a big main compartment for your gear, two external pockets for quick grabs, and room for a 2-liter hydration bladder. The mesh back panel keeps you cool, and compatibility with the Medicine Bow Chest Pack means you can focus on the task at hand in front of you. Made from recycled Cyclepond nylon. Available November 1. MSRP: $229.95.

Nomad Nets with River Armor

The fisherman’s favorite net series has been updated for premium durability.

The Nomad Nets with River Armor feature a carbon fiber and fiberglass core with an outer layer of woven DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber and carbon fiber. The result is an extremely strong structure with enhanced durability. Take this net with you hopping from boulder to boulder, or bushwhacking along the banks – it was built to withstand the harshest conditions to get to the best fishing holes. Available now in the Mid-Length and Emerger sizes. MSRP: $179.95 and $169.95, respectively.

Quickshot Rod Holder

The closest thing to having a full time rod caddie on the water with you.

The Quickshot Rod Holder is new for Fishpond, and unlike anything else on the market. It won Best Accessory under $100 at IFTD for its sleek design and function. It clips into most Fishpond products, and can carry a fully rigged rod, hands-free. Simply attach the Quickshot to your pack, and use the FidLockÒ magnetic pull to quickly and securely hook your rod in place. Switch from rig to rig with ease. Available November 1. MSRP: $29.95.

River Rat 2.0

Keep your drinks cold and your stoke high!

When a warm beverage is not an option, the River Rat 2.0 will be there to hold your beer. Whether tailgating or floating down the river, this is the perfect side kick. Made with 420d recycled TPU coated Cyclepond nylon for a super durable exterior and insulated side-walls. The River Rat 2.0 can be used with or without the removable nylon neck strap to keep your drink close at hand. Available November 1 in Yucca or Cutthroat Orange. MSRP: $19.95

A larger Headgate designed for saltwater fishing.

The updated Headgate Tippet Holder XL was designed specifically for holding 4” spools so you can have the same great features as the original when you’re saltwater fishing. If you want to hold a larger variety of standard spools, the XL can hold up to 13. When you use Fishpond’s Headgate Tippet dispensers, you will wonder why no one has thought of anything like it before. The spring-loaded hinge design allows an angler to easily add, remove, and carry most tippet spools with ease. Just clip it on somewhere close and forget about the days of looking through your pack searching for those loose spools. Available now. MSRP: $29.95

Sawtooth Aluminum Clipper

Reach for this newly designed nipper, make an adjustment, and get back to fishing.

When you reach for a clipper, you need it to perform a job, and do it over and over again. Fishpond took its streamlined design and changed the way the nippers bite into and through leader and tippet. The all-new stainless steel jaws create a chopping block that gives a clean cut from 8x to 80lb material. Available November 1. MSRP: $29.95.

Arrowhead Retractor

Quite possibly the most purposeful, elegant, and timeless piece of design by mankind is the arrowhead.

This iconic treasure brings back visions of our American identity like nothing else. We add to this legacy with a new age tool that is machined and hand-crafted in Colorado. Instead of stone, the Arrowhead Retractor is made from 6060 aerospace aluminum. Available November 1. MSRP: $29.95.

About Fishpond

Fishpond is a worldwide brand of products designed and manufactured for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Fishpond was created with the philosophy that innovation, design and a responsibility towards the environment from which we draw our inspiration is critical to our success.

For more information, visit www.fishpondusa.com.